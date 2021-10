Dussehra 2021: Shilpa Shetty Kundra's son Viaan aims at Ravana's idol; Watch throwback. Shilpa Shetty Kundra has always been an avid social media user and fans love the actress giving an insight into her personal and professional life. Today watch how Shilpa, Raj Kundra and son Viaan along with maasi Shamita Shetty celebrated Dussehra in 2019.