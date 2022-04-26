Eijaz Khan on how he got his first song Jumbalika, self-worth issues & challenges in formative years
In this episode of Baatein Ankahee, Eijaz Khan talks about how he became an actor and dealing with stardom. He also opens up about his relationship with girlfriend Pavvitra Punia and struggles at home as a child.
In this new episode of Baatein Ankahee, Eijaz Khan reveals how he became an actor, doing back-to-back TV shows in the 2000s and dealing with stardom from thereon, difficulties faced at home as a child, equation with girlfriend Pavvitra Punia, and a lot more.