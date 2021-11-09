Eijaz Khan & Pavitra Punia can't keep their hands off each other. Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia have been inseparable ever since they had confirmed their relationship. For the unversed, their love bloomed during their stint on the popular reality show Bigg Bigg 14. During a task, the handsome actor confessed his love for Pavitra on national TV and poured out his heart out. While popping up the big question, Eijaz said, 'Tu jaisi bhi hai, jahan bhi hai mujhe qubool hai.” Since then, they have been giving us major couple goals. Watch their latest video at friend Rohit Verma's birthday party.