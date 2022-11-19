> Emergency C-section! Debina Bonnerejee and Gurmeet Choudhary share her labour experience
Emergency C-section! Debina Bonnerejee and Gurmeet Choudhary share her labour experience
Emergency C-section! Debina Bonnerejee and Gurmeet Choudhary share her labour experience
by
Ritka
|
Published on Nov 19, 2022 01:39 PM IST |
8.9K
Emergency C-section! Debina Bonnerejee and Gurmeet Choudhary share her labour experience
Emergency C-section! Debina Bonnerejee and Gurmeet Choudhary share her labour experience. Watch this video of the couple as they share their experience of welcoming their second daughter recently and why they had to opt for an emergency C-section.