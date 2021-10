Enforcement Directorate summons Nora Fatehi in a money laundering case. Nora will be cross examined in connection with Sukesh Chandrashekhar case. Jacqueline Fernandez & Nora Fatehi were reportedly in touch with Sukesh Chandrashekhar who allegedly extorted Rs 200 crore from the wife of Shivindra M Singh of Ranbaxy in lieu of his release from jail. Both Bollywood actors are being investigated regarding the same.