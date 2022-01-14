Even biggest star can't save a bad film | Nagarjuna | Naga Chaitanya | Bangarraju | LSC | Thank You

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya open up about their next film, Bangarraju. Nagarjuna informs that he was always in the race for Sankranti release, and explains why it's important to stay true to the language even while making Pan Indian films. Naga Chaitanya insists that content is the new star in today's time, and reveals that he wouldn't want to go Pan India with his films just to follow the trend. While Nagarjuna gives an update on his upcoming films like Ghost and Brahmastra, Chaitanya is looking forward to Laal Singh Chaddha and his slice of life film, Thank You, and describes it as an idea that explores gratitude. Watch video