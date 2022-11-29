‘Even I am wearing red bangles!’ Kajol teases director Revathy while promoting ‘Salaam Venky’. The actress was seen in a fun mood while promoting her forthcoming film ‘Salaam Venky’ on the sets of the ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Salaam Venky also has Aamir Khan playing pivotal role in the film. The movie is all set to release on December 9, 2022. Watch the video to know more.