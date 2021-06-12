Even the Mumbai rains couldn’t stop Janhvi Kapoor, Rakul Preet Sing and others from hitting the gym; Watch

Incessant rains in the city haven’t bothered these celebs as they head out to kick-start their weekends with a dose of a good workout. As Mumbai opens in a regulated manner and monsoon showers take over the city, the tinsel town belles got fitness on their mind. While the downpour did not deter Janhvi Kapoor’s plan to hit the gym, Pooja Hegde dressed in a chic athleisure was snapped at the same Pilates studio. Zareen Khan too made her way to the venue for a Friday workout session. Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma were each other’s gym partner for the day as they got snapped while entering the gym in the city.