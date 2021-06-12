Even the Mumbai rains couldn’t stop Janhvi Kapoor, Rakul Preet Sing and others from hitting the gym; Watch

Watch the video to know more!
Mumbai Updated: June 14, 2021 07:40 pm 67 Views 0 comments

Incessant rains in the city haven’t bothered these celebs as they head out to kick-start their weekends with a dose of a good workout. As Mumbai opens in a regulated manner and monsoon showers take over the city, the tinsel town belles got fitness on their mind. While the downpour did not deter Janhvi Kapoor’s plan to hit the gym, Pooja Hegde dressed in a chic athleisure was snapped at the same Pilates studio. Zareen Khan too made her way to the venue for a Friday workout session. Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma were each other’s gym partner for the day as they got snapped while entering the gym in the city.

Comments

Add new comment

What’s New
Neena Gupta: ‘I never got averse to love or marriage because of my past experience’
Tamannaah Bhatia spills her beauty secrets, DIY home remedies for pimples, skincare routine & more
Alia Bhatt and Nora Fatehi carry NEUTRAL colours with CONFIDENCE as they style up for this monsoon season
Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut and other celebs step out amid heavy Mumbai rains
VIRAL: This DESI mom reacts to 35K worth Gucci belt, calls it ‘DPS belt’
Bollywood celebrities who got married secretly

Popular Videos
Neena Gupta: ‘I never got averse to love ...
Tamannaah Bhatia spills her beauty secrets, DIY home ...
Alia Bhatt and Nora Fatehi carry NEUTRAL colours ...
Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kangana ...
VIRAL: This DESI mom reacts to 35K worth ...
Bollywood celebrities who got married secretly
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar makes a rare appearance ...
Meet Rani Mukerji’s lesser-known sister Sharbani Mukerji, ...