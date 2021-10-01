Ex-Indian Idol participant Hina Khan sings Kasautii Zindagii Kay title track; Yes you read it right! No, we are not kidding when we call her ex-Indian Idol participant. Before rising to fame with her acting debut in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina auditioned for the singing reality show and was even selected in the top 30 participants from all over the country. Multitalented you see! Today watch her sing the title track of her show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay.