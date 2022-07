Excited nana Anil Kapoor to host daughter Sonam Kapoor’s lavish baby shower in Mumbai. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja will have a lavish baby shower ceremony in Mumbai on July 17, 2022. Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor will host a Boho-themed baby shower. The guest list includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt, Natasha Dalal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Deepika Padukone and others.