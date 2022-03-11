Open In App
Home
Entertainment
TV
Rooms
Lifestyle
Fashion
Korean
Tech
More
All
Latest
Photos
Web Stories
Videos
Welcome User
Logout
Login
Home
Entertainment
Korean
Fashion
TV
Lifestyle
Web Series
Videos
Photos
Web Stories
Rooms
Podcasts
Privacy Policy
Terms of use
Contact Us
About Us
PINKVILLA
Login/Sign Up to Continue
By continuing, you accept the
Terms of Use
and
Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Home
>
Videos
>
Events
>
“Failed actor?” Pooja Hegde and Prabhas react
“Failed actor?” Pooja Hegde and Prabhas react
by
Pinkvilla Desk
|
Published on Mar 11, 2022 12:19 PM IST |
12.3K
“Failed actor?” Pooja Hegde and Prabhas react. Watch this video of the lead pair of Radhe Shyam as they talk about failures and how pandemic made them shoot their film for four years.
Events
Pooja Hegde
You May Like This
Saiee Manjrekar gives sweet gestures to her fans,Pooja Hegde spotted at her workout session
Kiara Advani spotted at the airport; Neha Sharma snapped at the gym.
Pushpa’s Rashmika Mandanna lauds Pooja Hegde-Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam; Watch their reaction to the same
Prachi Desai papped at the airport; Neha Sharma spotted at the gym
More Videos
Deepika Padukone & Ranveer SIngh giving us the couple goals,Shraddha Kapoor spotted at jetty in her DesI Look
Salman Khan,Pooja Hegde & Disha Patani spotted at the airport
Sanya Malhotra Taheera Kashyap attends Gehraaiyan screenings; While chunky Pandey appears to be a proud father
Pooja Hegde dances with Allu Arjun’s daughter