Fan makes portrait from tongue; Sonu Sood reacts!

WATCH how fans surprised Sonu Sood on his birthday.
Mumbai Updated: July 31, 2021 12:36 pm 18 Views 0 comments
Fan makes portrait from tongue; Sonu Sood reacts! He might be a villain on screen but he is a hero in real life. Sonu Sood has been in the news for all the right reasons. The Happy New Year star has been helping the needy since the lockdown was imposed in the country last year. There have been numerous occasions when the actor came forward to help the people who needed aid the most. From painting made by tongue to enormous cakes, take a look at this video to see how fans celebrated his birthday yesterday in Mumbai.

Comments

Add new comment

What’s New
Maliaka Arora can be a boss even at the airport!
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar seek blessings from the Kinnar community, days after marriage
Shoaib Ibrahim cooks DAL CHAWAL for wife Dipika Kakkar during her PERIODS
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja is the GOOFIEST couple in the tinsel town; Don’t believe us, WATCH!
The Filhaal 2 sensation Nupur Sanon has some other plans for Friday and it isn’t what you think!
Jab Cricket met style: Virat, Anushka or Sagarika, Zaheer; Watch now sportsmen dressed up with their better ha

Popular Videos
Maliaka Arora can be a boss even at ...
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar seek blessings from ...
Shoaib Ibrahim cooks DAL CHAWAL for wife Dipika ...
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja is the GOOFIEST ...
The Filhaal 2 sensation Nupur Sanon has some other ...
Jab Cricket met style: Virat, Anushka or Sagarika, ...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ love affair with the gorgeous ...
Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her biggest smiles as she ...