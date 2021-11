Fashion show fails. From being insulted to falling down! There have been times when actresses like Sushmita Sen, Sonakshi Sinha, Poonam Dhillon and Yami Gautam have had clumsy moments on the ramp. Nevertheless, all managed those situations with grace. Hema Malini and Esha Deol too had an unpleasant moment at a press conference of a fashion show where they felt insulted. Watch the video to know more.