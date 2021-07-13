Fashionable ‘Airport Looks’ 2021: Rashami Desai, Mouni Roy, and Sophie Choudry serve you with 3 TRENDY looks

Rashami Desai in a deep red colour dress was snapped at the airport today. Her fiery OOTD cinched by the waist with a belt was the highlight of the dress. She styled her look with a matching arm candy, white footwear and her scintillating charm. Mouni Roy dolled up in a pretty peach coloured jumpsuit. The actress opted for a luxurious tote for easy travel. Sophie Choudry’s Sunday travel vibe was that of a chic boss lady. The star donned a stylish coat over a crop top and denims. The pair of white heels and a Dior sling accentuated her demeanour. 

