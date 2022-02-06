Final journey of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, an end of an era

Final journey of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, an end of an era. Fans gets emotional as Lata Didi says goodbye to the world. It is a loss not only for her fans but also the whole country. Watch the video to know more.
 
 
 
 
 