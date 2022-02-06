Open In App
Final journey of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, an end of an era
Final journey of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, an end of an era
by
Pinkvilla Desk
|
Published on Feb 06, 2022 07:06 PM IST |
2.9K
Final journey of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, an end of an era. Fans gets emotional as Lata Didi says goodbye to the world. It is a loss not only for her fans but also the whole country. Watch the video to know more.
