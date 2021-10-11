First ramp walk post delivery in a gown made of WASTE? Watch Kareena Kapoor Khan's video After a brief period of absence due to her second pregnancy, Bebo is back at the ramp and yesterday she closed the Lakme Fashion Week in a delightful look as the showstopper for Gaurav Gupta. Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a dress made out completely out of waste! Confused? We will explain. The fibres of her structural gown were made from ocean disposed waste like plastic and other sustainable waste. Take a look at this video to know more.