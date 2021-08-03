Forget bikinis & the sea! Tinseltown has found a replacement for the Maldives

Check out this new favourite country for Bollywood and TV stars.
Mumbai Updated: August 3, 2021 08:08 pm 13 Views 0 comments
Forget bikinis & the sea! Tinseltown has found a replacement for the Maldives. The Maldives grabbed a lot of attention as it became a hot spot of vacation for Bollywood celebs during the pandemic and several A-listers like Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, etc. were seen enjoying their time at the tropical paradise. But now, Russia seems to be Tinseltown's favourite new holiday and shoot destination. Watch this video to know more.

