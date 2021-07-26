Ganesh Acharya and his daughter Soundarya Acharya DANCE on a romantic song, and the Internet loves this duet

Ganesh Acharya is a choreographer, film director, and actor in Bollywood. He has won the National Film Award for Best Choreography for his work on the songs ‘Hawan Kund’ from Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. He was also nominated for the Filmfare Best Choreographer Award for the song Malhaari from the blockbuster Bajirao Mastani. From Shah Rukh Khan to Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, Ganesh Acharya has worked with almost all big Bollywood stars. The choreographer, who grabbed headlines for losing a whopping 85kilos, is winning hearts for his dance performances with his daughter. Watch the video right here.