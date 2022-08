Ganesh Chaturthi: Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal arrive at Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s home. The couple made a stylish entry as they joined the star studded Ganesh Puja at Arpita Khan’s home. Keep watching this video where celebrities were also spotted arriving for the ‘Ganesh Darshan’ at Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s house.