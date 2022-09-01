Eng
English
Hindi ( हिन्दी )
Telugu ( తెలుగు )
Get App
Home
Entertainment
TV
Rooms
Lifestyle
Fashion
Korean
Tech
More
All
Style Icons
Latest
Photos
Web Stories
Videos
Welcome User
Logout
Login
Home
Entertainment
Korean
Fashion
TV
Lifestyle
Web Series
Videos
Photos
Web Stories
Rooms
Podcasts
Privacy Policy
Terms of use
Contact Us
About Us
Download App
PINKVILLA
Login/Sign Up to Continue
By continuing, you accept the
Terms of Use
and
Privacy Policy
OR
Get Ad-free experience in our app
Install Now
Remove Ad X
Advertisement
Home
>
Videos
>
Events
>
Ganpati Bappa Morya! Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s celebrations
Ganpati Bappa Morya! Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s celebrations
Watch this inside video of Arpita Khan’s star studded Ganesh Chaturthi
by
Pinkvilla Desk
|
Published on Sep 01, 2022 12:02 PM IST |
16.7K
Ganpati Bappa Morya! Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif & V...
Ganpati Bappa Morya! Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s celebrations. Watch this inside video of Arpita Khan’s star studded Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
salman khan
Katrina Kaif
Events
You May Like This
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif papped at the airport; Ananya Pandey spotted
Shilpa Shetty Kundra hugs bodyguard Shera; Salman Khan leaves India amidst Katrina Kaif's wedding craze
Salman Khan’s video of singing a sad song before Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal's wedding goes viral
Salman Khan’s video of singing a sad song before Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal's wedding goes viral
More Videos
VIRAL! Katrina Kaif & Salman Khan's wedding from the BTS of the film Bharat
When Salman Khan asked Katrina Kaif to adjust her dress
When Salman Khan teased Katrina Kaif at Arpita Khan Sharma's wedding
Katrina Kaif FIRST appearance post false engagement rumours; Twins with Salman Khan in latest video
Celeb News in your hand
Get Ad-free experience
Get the App
Celeb News in your hand
Get Ad-free experience
Get the App