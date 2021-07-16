Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar walk HAND-IN-HAND as they return to Mumbai from their honeymoon

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot in December last year. The couple had to postpone their honeymoon due to busy schedules and the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases. However, Gauahar and Zaid had finally made their way to the idyllic country of Russia. The post-honeymoon glow beamed through their masks as the adorable couple got back to the town on Thursday morning. Gauahar Khan scintillated in a peach colour athleisure and sneakers. Zaid Darbar opted for a relaxed fit as he was papped at the airport. The popular couple also greeted the paps as they posed for them at the airport.