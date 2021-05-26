Gauri Khan reveals the 'rule of the home' and SRK talks about getting ‘free khanna’ in restaurants

Gauri Khan hoped that her husband, Shah Rukh Khan was impressed by her. Watch the video for full details.
Sanchos, a renovated Mexican restaurant in the city has been designed by Gauri Khan. Shah Rukh Khan and his wife made a stylish appearance at the restaurant’s inauguration. The superstar slid into a casual blue hoodie and a pair of black cargo pants. While Gauri wore a combination of black, a blazer over a top. For the uninitiated, Gauri Khan is one of the leading interior designers in India, and also a film producer. She has designed spaces for Mukesh Ambani, Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra.

