Gauri Khan reveals the 'rule of the home' and SRK talks about getting ‘free khanna’ in restaurants

Sanchos, a renovated Mexican restaurant in the city has been designed by Gauri Khan. Shah Rukh Khan and his wife made a stylish appearance at the restaurant’s inauguration. The superstar slid into a casual blue hoodie and a pair of black cargo pants. While Gauri wore a combination of black, a blazer over a top. For the uninitiated, Gauri Khan is one of the leading interior designers in India, and also a film producer. She has designed spaces for Mukesh Ambani, Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra.