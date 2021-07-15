Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh take their newborn home from the hospital; Little sister beams with joy

Bollywood actress and former ace cricketer welcomed their second baby on July 10. The duo has been blessed with a baby boy. On Wednesday evening, the couple along with their daughter Hinaya was seen taking their newborn home. The adorable family of 4 was clicked outside Mumbai’s hospital. Harbhajan was seen holding the baby’s bassinet. The former cricketer was seen in all black while the Bollywood actress and her daughter Hinaya twinned in white. 

