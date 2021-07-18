Geeta Basra’s PRENATAL yoga is all about easy delivery, opened hips, better digestion and more!

The Bollywood actress and her cricketer husband Harbhajan Singh welcomed their second child on July 10. Meanwhile, the ecstatic mommy had already been preparing for a healthy delivery. Geeta had resorted to yoga for a holistic approach to welcome her second baby. The star highly recommends yoga, but, only after your gynae has recommended so. "Any form of exercise is only advised after you have been given permission from your gynaecologist," wrote Geeta Basra in her post. Watch the video as she effortlessly transitions into some really helpful Yoga asanas.