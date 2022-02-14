Open In App
Home
Entertainment
TV
Rooms
Lifestyle
Fashion
Korean
Tech
More
All
Fossil
Latest
Photos
Web Stories
Videos
Welcome User
Logout
Login
Home
Entertainment
Korean
Fashion
TV
Lifestyle
Web Series
Videos
Photos
Web Stories
Rooms
Podcasts
Privacy Policy
Terms of use
Contact Us
About Us
PINKVILLA
Login/Sign Up to Continue
By continuing, you accept the
Terms of Use
and
Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Home
>
Videos
>
Events
>
Get Ready with Fossil - Shweta Tripathi
Get Ready with Fossil - Shweta Tripathi
by
Pinkvilla Desk
|
Published on Feb 14, 2022 03:28 PM IST |
10.8K
Personalised gifts made with Love
#FossilOneOfAKind watches, bags, jewelry and more! #FossilStyle
Events
Shweta Tripathi
You May Like This
Get Ready with Fossil - Nupur Sanon
Aryan & Suhana Khan escorted by Shah Rukh Khan’s personal bodyguard in his absence
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malaika Arora & Anushka Sharma’s take on farming
Neha Bhasin, Rajiv Adatia look gorgeous in black, Anusha Dandekar and Rhea Chakraborty offer friendship goals
More Videos
“Meri IZZAT aapke haath mein hain” Anil Kapoor folds his hands in front of media; Watch why
VALENTINE’S DAY Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal return from London; Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia share plans of future
“DO NOT touch me like that” Rakhi Sawant slams Kangana Ranaut
When Rashami Desai bargained with a vegetable vendor!