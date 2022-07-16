"Gole ki pehli Eid hai" Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa celebrate Eid

"Gole ki pehli Eid hai" Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa celebrate Eid. Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa shared a video of how their son missed the celebrations but the new parents had the feast of their dreams at their friend's place.