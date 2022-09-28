Goodbye Promotions: Rashmika Mandanna turns head in her traditional look

by Ritka   |  Published on Sep 28, 2022

Goodbye Promotions: Rashmika Mandanna turns head in her traditional look. The actress got clicked while promoting her upcoming movie’GoodBye’ in Juhu. Rashmika Mandanna is on a promotional spree for her Bollywood debut movi ‘Goodbye’ opposite Amitabh Bachchan. Watch the video to know more.