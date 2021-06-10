Gopi Bahu aka Devoleena Bhattacharjee has got her social media game on fleek!

Prominently known for essaying Gopi Modi in one of the longest-running soap opera Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Devoleena had also participated in Bigg Boss 13. The audiences adored Devoleena for her portrayal of Gopi Bahu and in no time she became a household name. The avid social media user often picks up the latest trends on Instagram and knows how to spruce them up. The TV actress has impressed fans and followers with her expressions, dance skills and experimental style statement. But did you know Devoleena made her television debut with Dance India Dance Season 2? Watch the video to know more!