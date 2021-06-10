Gopi Bahu aka Devoleena Bhattacharjee has got her social media game on fleek!

From classical dance to Bihu dance, latest trends to quirky moves, watch the actress spruce up her social media.
Mumbai 73 Views 0 comments

Prominently known for essaying Gopi Modi in one of the longest-running soap opera Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Devoleena had also participated in Bigg Boss 13. The audiences adored Devoleena for her portrayal of Gopi Bahu and in no time she became a household name. The avid social media user often picks up the latest trends on Instagram and knows how to spruce them up. The TV actress has impressed fans and followers with her expressions, dance skills and experimental style statement. But did you know Devoleena made her television debut with Dance India Dance Season 2? Watch the video to know more!

Comments

Add new comment

What’s New
Neena Gupta: ‘I never got averse to love or marriage because of my past experience’
Tamannaah Bhatia spills her beauty secrets, DIY home remedies for pimples, skincare routine & more
Alia Bhatt and Nora Fatehi carry NEUTRAL colours with CONFIDENCE as they style up for this monsoon season
Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut and other celebs step out amid heavy Mumbai rains
VIRAL: This DESI mom reacts to 35K worth Gucci belt, calls it ‘DPS belt’
Bollywood celebrities who got married secretly

Popular Videos
Neena Gupta: ‘I never got averse to love ...
Tamannaah Bhatia spills her beauty secrets, DIY home ...
Alia Bhatt and Nora Fatehi carry NEUTRAL colours ...
Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kangana ...
VIRAL: This DESI mom reacts to 35K worth ...
Bollywood celebrities who got married secretly
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar makes a rare appearance ...
Meet Rani Mukerji’s lesser-known sister Sharbani Mukerji, ...