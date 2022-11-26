‘Guest ko toh jaane do! Meri akele ki kyu le rahe?’ Shehnaaz Gill with Ayushmann Khurrana on her talk show. Shehnaaz Gill recently launched her chat show named ‘Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill’ on her YouTube channel. The versatile actor Rajkummar Rao appeared to be the first guest on the show. And now, she was seen taking the interview of Ayushmann Khurrana as her second guest. Watch the video to know more.