Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee hop on to the ‘run in opposite directions’ trend with their pet dog

Watch this fun video right here!
Mumbai 32 Views 0 comments

The latest viral trend on social media got Debina and Gurmeet to try it out. In this trend, pet owners try to ‘run in opposite directions’ to test their pet’s loyalty. The TV actress roped in her pet Pablo and husband Gurmeet Choudhary for the challenge. While the video is fun, check out how exhausting the entire process in this BTS snippets was. The couple is fond of pets and their Instagram is self-explanatory. Watch the cutesy video right here!

Comments

Add new comment

What’s New
Suchitra Pillai on Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Cold Case, Made in Heaven 2 & Dil Chahta Hai 2
Nia Sharma, Hina Khan, Karishma Tanna on the UNFAIR treatment of TV stars and Nepotism in Bollywood
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor believe in ‘sisters who workout together, stay together’
Meet handsome hunk Arjun Rampal’s lady love Gabriella Demetriades, who is a South African model
Vidya Balan REVEALED she was SHOCKED when she did not receive any nomination for Bhool Bhulaiyaa
Nikki Tamboli and Millind Gaba on Shanti, the rise to fame post Bigg Boss, KKK 11 & upcoming projects

Popular Videos
Suchitra Pillai on Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Cold Case, ...
Nia Sharma, Hina Khan, Karishma Tanna on the ...
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor believe in ‘sisters ...
Meet handsome hunk Arjun Rampal’s lady love ...
Vidya Balan REVEALED she was SHOCKED when she ...
Nikki Tamboli and Millind Gaba on Shanti, the ...
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora & ...
Janhvi Kapoor looks pretty as a flower in ...