Gurmeet Choudhary on meeting Yash Chopra, SRK’s example, parenthood, struggles faced by him & Debina

In this new episode of Baatein Ankahee, Gurmeet Choudhary gets emotional as he receives a surprise message from Vikram Bhatt. He also opens up on meeting Yash Chopra in the initial days of his career, and being given an example of Shah Rukh Khan by the filmmaker. Gurmeet talks about his initial days of struggle in Mumbai, marrying Debina Bonnerjee at a young age, how they bagged Ramayan, embracing parenthood, and on the challenges faced by them while planning a baby.