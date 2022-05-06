"Ha? Ji Good Morning!"Is Shehnaaz Gill the new face of Brahma Kumaris?
Shehnaaz Gill was spotted today at the airport as she left Mumbai for an unknown location with a Brahma Kumari sister. Shehnaaz recently shared how she's presently getting in touch with her spiritual self at Brahma Kumari ashram. The actress also made headlines with her appearance at Salman Khan's Eid party.