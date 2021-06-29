Haan maine cigarette peena shuru kar diya hai: Aamir Khan on feeling STRESSED prior to his movies releases

Keeping away from smoking is not an easy thing to go with. Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan who tried quitting smoking had got back to it again. The actor revealed that prior to every release, he gets very nervous and starts smoking. However, the actor revealed that he had been too strict on himself and now wishes to let go. Watch the video to know what Mumbai street food he binges on and more.

