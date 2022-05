"Haat jao mujhe kuch dikhayi nahi de raha" Alia Bhatt wore sunglasses at night; Tired actress requested paparazzi to give her space. Alia Bhatt is wrapping up all her pending projects as she will soon leave for the shoot of her Hollywood movie, Heart of Stone in UK. The actress was recently returning from Doha when paparazzi surrounded her as she made an exit from the airport.