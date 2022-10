"HAHAHA!" What is Deepika Padukone laughing at? Watch Kiara Advani, Vidya Balan & Aditya Roy Kaput at Chhello Show's screening. Several big names came together under one roof for the screening of India's official entry for the Oscars 2023 Pan Nalin-helmed Gujarati film Chhello Show's screening in Mumbai. But what caught our attention is a usually reserved Deepika Padukone's cheerful nature at the event.