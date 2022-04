HALDI! Neetu Kapoor & Riddhima Kapoor Sahni seen at Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's wedding festivities. The big day is finally here! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be tying the knot today. Just before the wedding ceremony, a puja and haldi ceremony was held in the morning at Vastu and the groom's mother and sister arrived in style for the same. Take a look.