by
Ritka
|
Published on Dec 03, 2022 06:18 PM IST |
8.6K
Hansika Motwani bride-to-be grooves with Sohael Khaturiya at her Mehendi & Sangeet! The soon-to-be-married couple Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya are enjoying their wedding festivities to the fullest. The couple ditched usual Sangeet ceremony for a special Sufi night. Watch the video to know more.