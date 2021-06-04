Happy 48th anniversary Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan: Here’s a look at their CUTEST moments

Not only Bollywood’s but nation’s power couple, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are celebrating their wedding anniversary today. The endearing couple has been married for 48 long years. Their wedding took place in June 1973, in a low-key affair. They have worked together in films such as Zanjeer, Sholay, Abhimaan, K3G and Silsila, among many others. The couple has two children and is also blessed with grandkids. Their marriage has weathered many storms and yet they have stood unfazed by them all, like a solid rock. Today, we travel through this video and look at some of their adorable moments in public.