Happy Birthday Dimple Kapadia: 7 RARE moments of the iconic actress with her family

Often known as the ‘Queen of Comebacks’, the prolific actress was only 16 when she became a rage in the country. Dimple Kapadia had an exciting debut with the film Bobby when she was only 16 in 1973. Soon after her debut film, she got married to superstar Rajesh Khanna and decided to take a break from showbiz. She returned after a hiatus of 12 long years by shooting for Saagar. But do you know she won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her role as a professional mourner in Rudaali? Today, one of the finest actresses who graced the Hindi cinema turned 64 and let’s check out some rare appearances of Dimple Kapadia with her family.