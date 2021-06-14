Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 5 times the actress raised temperatures with her SIZZLING style statement

The gorgeous actress is celebrating her 29th birthday today. Disha is an Indian model turned actress and started her journey in the entertainment business with ad commercials. Not many know this but the actress began her acting career in 2015 with the Telugu film Loafer. It was in 2016 that she made her Bollywood debut in a biopic, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. After which she came into the limelight and gained popularity. She is also known for making quite a style statement with her sartorial choices. Check them out!