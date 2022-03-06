Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor. Her empathy for poor will melt your heart. Janhvi Kapoor is known for being polite to the media and fans. There have been enough number of times when Janhvi was captured helping the poor and feeding them. She not only donated to them but also treated them with respect. Janhvi proved herself as an actress with her movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Since then, people have also started taking her seriously as an actress and are looking forward to her films.