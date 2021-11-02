"HAPPY BIRTHDAY KING!" Fans stand for hours & sing best wishes for Shah Rukh Khan outside Mannat

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 02, 2021 01:37 PM IST  |  13.7K
   

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY KING!" Fans stand for hours & sing best wishes for Shah Rukh Khan outside Mannat. King Khan of Bollywood turns a year older today and as every year, his fans left no stone unturned to wish the actor as they stood for hours near his home with banners, cakes and fireworks to wish him.

Credits:



Diwali Deals
Generic Turbo Flex 360 Degree Flexible 6 Inch Sprayer Extension Jet Stream/water Saving Faucet ( Medium , Silver ) Today Deal Of The Day

Generic Turbo Flex 360 Degree Flexible 6 Inch Sprayer Extension Jet Stream/water...

₹187.00
₹499.00 (63%)
 Buy Now
Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Water Air Conditioner Powered By Usb & Battery Use Of Car Home Office ( Multi Color ) 1 Piece

Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Wat...

₹349.00
₹599.00 (42%)
 Buy Now
Tclpvc Deal Of The Day Spiral Combo Of 2 Kg White Ring + 200 Sheets For Binding Blue And White Color

Tclpvc Deal Of The Day Spiral Combo Of 2 Kg White Ring + 200 Sheets For Binding ...

₹1,399.00
₹3,000.00 (53%)
 Buy Now
M Medler Epoch Nylon 55 Litres Waterproof Strolley Duffle Bag- 2 Wheels - Luggage Bag - (navy Blue)

M Medler Epoch Nylon 55 Litres Waterproof Strolley Duffle Bag- 2 Wheels - Luggag...

₹799.00
₹2,999.00 (73%)
 Buy Now
Deal Of The Day Pristine Fire 18kt Floral Yellow Gold And Diamond Nose Pin For Women (special Gift)

Deal Of The Day Pristine Fire 18kt Floral Yellow Gold And Diamond Nose Pin For W...

₹10,322.00
₹13,765.00 (25%)
 Buy Now
S.k Zone Girl's Canvas Vogue College Bags Backpacks (today Offer Deal Of The Day Sky Blue)

S.k Zone Girl's Canvas Vogue College Bags Backpacks (today Offer Deal Of The Day...

₹395.00
₹1,999.00 (80%)
 Buy Now
Jainx Analogue Day And Date Red Dial Silver Mesh Chain Watch For Women - Jw599

Jainx Analogue Day And Date Red Dial Silver Mesh Chain Watch For Women - Jw599

₹297.00
₹2,299.00 (87%)
 Buy Now
Shivani 2 Ton Car Hydraulic Trolley Floor Jack For Suzuki Baleno Today Deal Of The Day

Shivani 2 Ton Car Hydraulic Trolley Floor Jack For Suzuki Baleno Today Deal Of T...

₹2,299.00
₹3,999.00 (43%)
 Buy Now
Srk Trendz Polyresin Abstract Window Curtain ( 5 Feet, Blue )

Srk Trendz Polyresin Abstract Window Curtain ( 5 Feet, Blue )

₹99.00
₹399.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Blackt Electrotech (bt31p2) : 230volt Auto Day/night On & Off Photocell, Ldr Sensor Switch For Lighting/warranty:18 Months (water Proof)

Blackt Electrotech (bt31p2) : 230volt Auto Day/night On & Off Photocell, Ldr...

₹278.00
₹500.00 (44%)
 Buy Now
View All