Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: Alia Bhatt throws her husband a star studded party. Aditya Roy Kapur, Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar,Ayan Mukerji, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Luv Ranjan, Rohit Dhawan and Arti Shetty were among the guests invited to celebrate the Brahmastra actor's 40th birthday bash. Though the photos from the same are yet to surface on social media. Let us have a good look at these celebrities to arrived for Ranbir Kapoor's big day.