Happy Children’s Day! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan to Bharti Singh, Kajol: Watch these videos of actors. The 14th of November marks India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary. Since he adored kids, this day is celebrated as Children’s Day. On the occasion of the same, today let’s take a look at these adorable videos of celebrities with kids.