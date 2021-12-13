Harnaaz Sandhu wins the title of Miss Universe 2021; Screams “Chak de India”. 21-year-old Harnaaz brought back the title after 21 years and she made sure to add a touch of her Indian roots with her celebration video as she screamed Chak De India! Harnaaz is the third Indian to win the Miss Universe title after Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in the year 2000. After 21 years, Harnaaz brought the title home again. Born and raised in Chandigarh, Harnaaz completed her studies from Shivalik Public School and Government College for Girls. She was crowned Miss India Universe 2021. She was Times Fresh Face Miss Chandigarh 2017. Harnaaz is also an actress and has starred in Punjabi films like Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange. Her hobbies include singing, dancing, yoga, swimming, horse riding and cooking.