A haunted flight & airport; Watch why R Madhavan said so. R Madhavan is another actor who enjoys immense popularity, especially among women ever since he played the role of Madhav Shastri aka Maddy in the 2001 Bollywood film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. Recently, a video of the actor is going viral all over the internet. The actor is seen entering an airport terminal. He is the only passenger as he enters an airplane. Watch this video to know more.