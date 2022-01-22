Have we forgotten the Nightingale of India? WATCH this rare video of the legendary Lata Mangeshkar. Lata Mangeshkar has mesmerised generations with her melodious voice. She has been an inevitable part of the Indian music industry and Indian Cinema. The Nightingale of India began singing at a very young age. Also known as the queen of melody, she rules hearts of millions in India even now. Her career trajectory from childhood till date is inspiring. Today, have a look at this rare video of the legendary artist.