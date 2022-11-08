Have you seen Tejasswi Prakash’s new Naagin look? Our favorite TV show Naagin is getting some new introductions as TJ shared glimpses of her new looks from the show. In her latest vlog, the Bigg Boss winner shared a BTS video of her getting all dressed up for the new Naagin avatar, especially made as per her personal recommendations! Watch this video to know more. Also, let us know your views on TJ's new looks from the show in the comments below.