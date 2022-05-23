"Haye garmi hawa my hair is gone!" Nora Fatehi faces Mumbai heat; Watch the latest video
"Haye garmi hawa my hair is gone!" says Nora Fatehi as Mumbai heat spoils her hair. The actress's style and dance moves often make headlines in Bollywood.
"Haye garmi hawa my hair is gone!" Nora Fatehi faces Mumbai heat; Watch the latest video. Nora Fatehi's style and dance moves often make headlines and today we have this footage of the actress where the uncertain climate of Mumbai almost spoiled her hair. Watch this viral clip to know more.