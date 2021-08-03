"He cancelled our wedding at the last moment" Neena Gupta's HONEST confessions to Kareena Kapoor Khan

"He cancelled the wedding at the last moment" Neena Gupta's HONEST confessions to Kareena Kapoor Khan. In this video we see Kareena Kapoor Khan interviewing Neena Gupta about her latest book and when asked about her personal experiences, Neena shared how she always wanted a normal family but the man she truly loved and respected cancelled their wedding at the last moment when she was getting her wedding outfits ready. Watch this video to know more.